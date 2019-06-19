Trending Stories

Genetic risk at fault for 30 percent of heart disease cases
Youth suicide rate reaches 20-year high in U.S.
CRT defibrillator may help more heart failure patients
Diabetes, depression can be predicted from Facebook posts
Study: Menthol cigarette smokers have harder time quitting

Photo Gallery

 
Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Latest News

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition': Jesse Tyler Ferguson to host HGTV revival
Ice Cube joins cast of 'Covers' starring Tracee Ellis Ross
Memphis Grizzles agree to trade Mike Conley to Utah Jazz
South Korean activists mark second anniversary of Otto Warmbier's death
Kardashians learn of Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods scandal in 'KUWTK' promo
 
