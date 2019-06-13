Trending Stories

Scientists declare nearly 400 medical practices 'ineffective'
U.S. task force recommends HIV-prevention pill for people at high risk
Eating more red meat linked to higher risk of death
Genetics may be to blame for early, late menopause in some women
Facial bones help black people maintain youthful appearance

Photo Gallery

 
Thousands march in gay pride parade in Jerusalem

Latest News

Study: Gun licensing reduces shooting deaths more than background checks
Canadian fishermen reel in 62-inch sturgeon
Russian man replaces Bentley sedan's wheels with tank treads
Walmart to eliminate Jet.com president role, merge divisions
Hamas calls for saving truce as Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise
 
Back to Article
/