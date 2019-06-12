Trending Stories

Scientists declare nearly 400 medical practices 'ineffective'
Drop in heart disease deaths linked to ACA's Medicaid expansion, study says
U.S. task force recommends HIV-prevention pill for people at high risk
Blood donated by previously pregnant women is safe, study finds
Nitrate in tap water may cause 12,500 annual cancer cases, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Latest News

Bird of prey escapes London Zoo for a second time in two years
Japan to test infrared sensors for early warning satellites
Chicago Bears cut Chris Blewitt, trim roster to two kickers
USS Reagan, Japanese carrier conduct joint exercise in South China Sea
Hundreds arrested in Moscow protests over journalist's arrest
 
Back to Article
/