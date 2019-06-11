Trending Stories

Drop in heart disease deaths linked to ACA's Medicaid expansion, study says
Belly, thigh fat linked to aggressive prostate cancer
New treatment enables removal of 'inoperable' pancreatic cancer
Study: Radiation drives up cardiac event risk for lung cancer patients
Lowering blood pressure, sodium intake may prevent 94 million early deaths

Photo Gallery

 
Thousands march in gay pride parade in Jerusalem

Latest News

White House seeks to provide increased role for women in global conflict resolution
Scientists declare nearly 400 medical practices 'ineffective'
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Obama Presidential Center
BP: Carbon emissions grew 2 percent in 2018
Alex Morgan scores USA's first goal at Women's World Cup
 
