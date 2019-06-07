Trending Stories

Human endurance is capped at 2.5 times resting metabolic rate, study finds
New treatment enables removal of 'inoperable' pancreatic cancer
Study: More sleep may reduce heart disease risk
U.S. measles cases surpass 1,000
Researchers find cause for increased disease burden after midlife

France honors World War II veterans on 75th anniversary of D-Day

Latest News

Black Pink's 'Kill This Love' video passes 400M views on YouTube
'Sherman's Showcase': John Legend stars in first trailer for variety series
Actress Taraji Henson emotional in Congress about mental health, suicide
Lisa Vanderpump quits 'Real Housewives' after 9 seasons
French Open: Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem semifinal postponed to Saturday
 
