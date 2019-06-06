Trending Stories

Overuse of heartburn drugs linked to heart, kidney disease, cancer
New treatment enables removal of 'inoperable' pancreatic cancer
Poultry may raise bad cholesterol the same as red meat
Human endurance is capped at 2.5 times resting metabolic rate, study finds
Study: Skin bacteria puts young eczema patients at severe allergy risk

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

Chelsea gives Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for $112M
Leopard kills 2-year-old boy at South Africa park
Lisa Vanderpump skips 'Real Housewives' reunion amid drama
Paul Pierce reveals truth about wheelchair incident in 2008 NBA Finals
North Carolina man's winning Powerball numbers came from fortune cookie
 
Back to Article
/