Trending Stories

Opioid overdose victims die with other substances in their system
Overuse of heartburn drugs linked to heart, kidney disease, cancer
Older women may not need 10,000 steps a day for health
Energy drinks may increase heart malfunction, high blood pressure risk
New mechanism connects circadian clock, fat metabolism, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

Redskins' Reuben Foster sustained torn ACL and LCL during voluntary workout
Irish students break back-patting world record
WWE: Goldberg to appear on Smackdown for first time
Court agrees to expedite Trump appeal in fight for bank records
Cancer care providers reluctant to prescribe marijuana
 
Back to Article
/