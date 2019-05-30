Trending Stories

Opioid overdose victims die with other substances in their system
Energy drinks may increase heart malfunction, high blood pressure risk
Bone density loss symptoms appearing in younger patients
Just over half of teen girls diagnosed with STIs in ERs fill prescriptions
Older women may not need 10,000 steps a day for health

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

Kushner pushes economic talks in meeting with Netanyahu
U.S. measles cases hit 971, highest single-year total since 1994
Early humans may have crossed Central Asian deserts during wetter conditions
Oshkosh, Broshuis land $13.3M Army contract for new semitrailers
R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault
 
Back to Article
/