About 10 percent of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease cases was linked to a gene variant known as APOE E4A in a recent study. File Photo by BillionPhotos.com/Shutterstock

May 29 (UPI) -- A genetic variation in the blood can raise "bad cholesterol," which researchers say plays a role in development of Alzheimer's disease, new research shows.

About 10 percent of early-onset Alzheimer's disease cases were linked to a gene variant known as APOE E4, according to a study published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology. Also, 3 percent of Alzheimer's cases were associated with at least one of the gene variants APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2.

"The big question is whether there is a causal link between cholesterol levels in the blood and Alzheimer's disease risk," said Thomas Wingo, a researcher at Emory University and study lead author, in a news release.

Early-onset Alzheimer's disease occurs when a person develops the condition before age 65.

The researchers wanted to examine the connection between early-onset Alzheimer's disease and cholesterol, and if genetic variants have any effect on the link. So they sequenced specific genomic regions in 654 people with early-onset Alzheimer's and 1,471 in a control group.

They also measured low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, cholesterol levels in 267 people from the study group. LDL is often considered "bad cholesterol," which is linked to an increased risk in Alzheimer's.

The results showed that 10 percent of early-onset Alzheimer's cases were explained by APOE E4, and that about 3 percent of cases were explained by APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2 gene variants.

APOE E4, a variant of the APOE gene, can raise all cholesterol, especially LDL cholesterol. Since only LDL cholesterol levels were increased among Alzheimer's disease patients, the researchers concluded it must be linked to the condition. APOE is considered the largest risk factor associated with Alzheimer's.

Other studies have also connected Alzheimer's to cardiovascular disease, which is brought on, in part, by high LDL levels.

"The existing data have been murky on this point," Wingo said. "One interpretation of our current data is that LDL cholesterol does play a causal role. If that is the case, we might need to revise targets for LDC cholesterol to help reduce Alzheimer's risk. Our work now is focused on testing whether there is a causal link."