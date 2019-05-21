Trending Stories

Breastfeeding may lower women's risk for heart disease
Study: Half of Juul's Twitter followers are teens, young adults
Fast walkers may live longer, study says
One in seven babies born too small, study says
Heavier teen boys at greater risk for heart disease as adults

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinian protests mark 71st anniversary of 'Catastrophe Day'

Latest News

Patriots giving two-year extension to Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman
Climber tops Mount Everest for record 24th time -- and plans 25th
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard defends Damian Lillard following series sweep
Bills grant player O.J. Simpson's number for first time since 1977
'Dark Crystal' series to debut on Netflix Aug. 30
 
Back to Article
/