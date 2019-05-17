Trending Stories

NIH: Ultra-processed foods bring on overeating, weight gain
Fast walkers may live longer, study says
Weight loss surgery in teen years may improve diabetes, blood pressure outcomes
Most older adults don't ask doctors about dementia, survey says
Pot legalization increases car crashes, injuries, but little effect on hospitalization

Latest News

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus time travel in 'Old Town Road' video
Watch live: Trump to speak before National Association of Realtors
Study: Consumer sentiment this month hits 15-year high
South Korea court suspends anti-LGBT penalties against 'gay pride' students
Giants LT Nate Solder out for OTAs, mincamp after ankle surgery
 
