Trending Stories

NIH: Ultra-processed foods bring on overeating, weight gain
Fast walkers may live longer, study says
Weight loss surgery in teen years may improve diabetes, blood pressure outcomes
Pot legalization increases car crashes, injuries, but little effect on hospitalization
Most older adults don't ask doctors about dementia, survey says

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinian protests mark 71st anniversary of 'Catastrophe Day'

Latest News

Ian Kinsler says profane outburst not directed at Padres fans
Manchester restaurant accidentally serves $5,000 bottle of wine
Busy Philipps says tearful goodbye to 'Busy Tonight'
Halsey releases new single 'Nightmare'
Most college alcohol policies fall short of 'most effective,' study says
 
Back to Article
/