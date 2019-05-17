Trending Stories

NIH: Ultra-processed foods bring on overeating, weight gain
Weight loss surgery in teen years may improve diabetes, blood pressure outcomes
Fast walkers may live longer, study says
Most older adults don't ask doctors about dementia, survey says
Lowering blood pressure may decrease stroke-related brain bleeding

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

Royals' Alex Gordon open to playing in 2020
Investigation: Former Ohio State doctor abused 177 students
Study: African swine fever likely arriving at U.S. airports
Black bear captured after wandering through Boston suburb
PGA Championship 2019: Jordan Spieth sinks 39-foot putt, closes in on Brooks Koepka
 
Back to Article
/