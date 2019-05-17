Asthma app reduces children's hospital visits, study says

Families were able to reduce the number of asthma-related hospital visits for their children using the eAsthma Tracker. Photo by M. Dykstra/Shutterstock

May 17 (UPI) -- Families were able to reduce the number of asthma-related hospital visits for their children using the eAsthma Tracker, according to a new study.

The research was published Thursday in Pediatrics.

"It's exciting to see that using an effective app can not only help improve the lives of children with asthma and their parents but also allow their providers to give optimal care," said Flory Nkoy, a professor of pediatrics at University of Utah and study lead author, in a news release.

Researchers at the University of Utah Health created the eAsthma Tracker to constantly keep track of the condition in a child. The app gives the option to monitor asthma conditions at home, allowing parents to react when their child's asthma symptoms get worse.

The eAsthma Tracker has a feature that alerts parents and doctors with real-time data when a child has a flare-up. After receiving a warning, either a parent can call the child's doctor to make an appointment or the doctor can call the parent to come up with a plan to help the child.

As many as 40 percent of children who visit the hospital due to an asthma attack return within a year, the study says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 8 percent of children in the United States have asthma.

"Parents love the idea that they can see how their child is doing and that their doctor is one the other end of the app and working with them," said Bryan Stone, a researcher at the University of Utah Health and app collaborator, in a news release.

