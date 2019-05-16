Trending Stories

Fast walkers may live longer, study says
Study: Tramadol carries higher risk for prolonged use than other opioids
Most older adults don't ask doctors about dementia, survey says
Pot legalization increases car crashes, injuries, but little effect on hospitalization
Study: Dialysis provider charges private insurers four times more than Medicare

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinian protests mark 71st anniversary of 'Catastrophe Day'

Latest News

Financial disclosure shows Trump earned $434 million in 2018
Twins designate pitcher Addison Reed for assignment
Weight loss surgery in teen years may improve diabetes, blood pressure outcomes
Jimmy Carter released from hospital after hip surgery
PGA Championship: Leader Brooks Koepka fires course record 63
 
Back to Article
/