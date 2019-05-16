Trending Stories

Fast walkers may live longer, study says
Study: Tramadol carries higher risk for prolonged use than other opioids
Most older adults don't ask doctors about dementia, survey says
Pot legalization increases car crashes, injuries, but little effect on hospitalization
Study: Dialysis provider charges private insurers four times more than Medicare

Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

NIH: Ultra-processed foods bring on overeating, weight gain
SAT to implement 'adversity score' for college admissions
Boeing completes update of 737 Max software cited in deadly crashes
Chelsea Manning ordered to jail again after refusing subpoena
Financial disclosure shows Trump earned $434 million in 2018
 
