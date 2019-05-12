Trending Stories

Medical marijuana may help children with autism
43 states, Puerto Rico sue drugmakers in generic price fixing
CDC: Hepatitis A infections up 300 percent in last three years
Flu hospitalization rate rises slightly as overall flu activity fades
Legitimate opioid prescriptions increase risk for drug users who doctor shop

Photo Gallery

 
Japan celebrates Tokyo Pride

Latest News

Death toll in attack at lush hotel in Pakistan rises to five
Remains of at least 35 people found in mass graves in Mexico
'Mod Squad,' 'Twin Peaks' alum Peggy Lipton dead at 72
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 12, 2019
Famous birthdays for May 12: Rami Malek, Tony Hawk
 
Back to Article
/