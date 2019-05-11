Trending Stories

Diabetes hospitalizations spike among young adults in U.S.
Flu hospitalization rate rises slightly as overall flu activity fades
Stress may cause heart arrhythmia, even without genetic risk
Legitimate opioid prescriptions increase risk for drug users who doctor shop
Gilead, HHS chief announce donation of HIV prevention drug Truvada

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

Tampa's Gerald McCoy says he'll play this season
Party City deflates during worldwide helium shortage
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has sore feet after first practice
Angels' Mike Trout hits home run for young fan
P!nk's 'Hurts 2B Human' tops the U.S. album chart
 
Back to Article
/