Flu hospitalization rate rises slightly as overall flu activity fades

May 10 (UPI) -- The flu numbers have fallen drastically over the last month, as the season seems to be wrapping up, officials say.

For the week ending May 4, only two states reported a higher level of flu activity -- officially termed low activity -- according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local flu activity was reported in 18 states, while sporadic activity was reported in 22 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Outpatient visits to the hospital to treat flu-like symptoms fell to 1.6 percent, below the national baseline of 2.2 percent.

However, the flu-associated hospitalization rate did rise a bit to 65.7 per 100,000 people, up by one point from the prior week.

Last week also saw five pediatric deaths from flu-related illnesses, bringing the season total to 106.

Overall this season, which began Oct.1, there have been between 36,400 and 61,200 flu-related deaths. This season has also seen 531,000 and 647,000 hospitalizations due to the flu.

The season began with the H1N1 strain of the flu infecting most people before it was overtaken by the H3N2 strain over the last two months.

