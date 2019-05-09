People who developed Crohn's disease as children had 2.6 times higher risk for cancer compared to people who didn't have the disease as children. File Photo by Alice Day/Shutterstock

May 9 (UPI) -- Having inflammatory bowel disease as a child increases a person's likelihood for cancer later in life, new research shows.

People had a 2.5 times higher risk of developing cancer if they had ulcerative colitis before they turned 18, according to a study published Thursday in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Those who had ulcerative colitis as children also had a 3.7 times higher risk of dying from the cancer.

People who developed Crohn's disease as children had a 2.6 times higher risk for cancer and 2.2 times greater risk of death compared to people who didn't have the disease as children.

"The increased risk of cancer was mainly due to an increased frequency of colorectal adenocarcinomas, liver cancers, skin cancer lymphomas," the study authors wrote. "The number of suicides was alarming, warranting attention to the mental health of the patients."

For the study, researchers from Denmark and Finland looked over data for patients who were diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease during childhood. Then they examined those patients nearly 10 years later.

The researchers found that most of the patients who developed cancer got the disease in their small and large intestines, while others developed lymphomas and skin melanomas.

"This study highlights the need for future studies designed to estimate possible risk factors of cancer development in pediatric-onset inflammatory bowel disease," the authors wrote. "This would facilitate the design of an evidence-based cancer surveillance program in pediatric-onset inflammatory bowel disease patients."