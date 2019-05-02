Trending Stories

Walnuts may lower blood pressure, risk for heart disease
Diabetes patients 40 percent more likely to be readmitted to hospital
Viagra-like drug slowed, reversed heart failure in sheep
Facial moisturizers more expensive for women than for men
Study: '13 Reasons Why' may have led to higher youth suicide rates

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

Facebook bans Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan for being 'dangerous'
Human impact on drought dates back 100 years, NASA study says
Baltimore mayor resigns amid book controversy
Senate fails to override Trump's veto, continuing U.S. involvement in Yemen
Acting defense chief calls for reform after military sex assaults spike 38 percent
 
