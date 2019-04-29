Trending Stories

Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead
Drug drop-offs more widely available, but experts say more options needed
Many women with heart disease falling short on exercise
Breast milk has biggest benefit for preemies' brains: Study
VA doctors prescribing unnecessary antibiotics, study finds

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Prosecutors: Accused UAE spy killed himself in Turkey prison
Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled U.K., European tour dates
Manchester United goalie David de Gea has another brutal blunder, allows Chelsea goal
Video shows moment a crane collapsed in downtown Seattle
Crying pygmy goat found in New York City back yard
 
Back to Article
/