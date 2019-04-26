Trending Stories

Many Gen Xers desolate as they reach middle age, study says
Chemical in baked goods, flavorings may increase obesity, diabetes risk
Swallowable, self-inflating capsule may help people lose weight
Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead
Study: Blood thinner may reduce chance of later heart failure

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

'Aladdin': Aladdin surprises Jasmine in TV spot trailer
Navy to christen guided missile destroyer USS Lyndon B. Johnson on Saturday
'90 Day Fiance' alum Ashley Martson files for divorce again
Uber sets target of $44-$50 for IPO next month
Tiny microbe-killing robots could be used to clean teeth
 
Back to Article
/