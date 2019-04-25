Trending Stories

Mediterranean diet tamps down overeating, study says
Many Gen Xers desolate as they reach middle age, study says
Swallowable, self-inflating capsule may help people lose weight
More than half of older dialysis patients die within a year
Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Explosion near Sri Lanka capital rattles residents after Easter attacks
Dinosaur-era crab fossil reveals new branch in the tree of life
Demian Bichir mourns wife Stefanie Sherk's death: 'My angel'
North Korea blasts South for joint air force drills
'Extinction Rebellion' disrupts traffic, London Stock Exchange on final day
 
Back to Article
/