Trending Stories

Mediterranean diet tamps down overeating, study says
Many Gen Xers desolate as they reach middle age, study says
Swallowable, self-inflating capsule may help people lose weight
More than half of older dialysis patients die within a year
Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Giant potato sculpture converted into Big Idaho Potato Hotel
Prince estate announces 'Originals' album featuring unreleased demos
Houston Rockets' Clint Capela on Golden State Warriors: 'We want them'
NFL Draft 2019: Jets, Lions, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams looking to trade down
After major U.S. tax changes, average refund this year topped $2,700
 
Back to Article
/