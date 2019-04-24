Trending Stories

Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead
Many Gen Xers desolate as they reach middle age, study says
Mediterranean diet tamps down overeating, study says
More than half of older dialysis patients die within a year
Skipping breakfast linked to heart disease death risk

Photo Gallery

 
Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

Blue Jays prospect Guerrero blasts third HR in eighth game in minors
NFL Draft 2019: Odds dipping for Kyler Murray as No. 1 pick
NASA, FEMA, international partners to hold asteroid impact exercise
Lockheed Martin awarded $117.1M contract for F-35 parts
Swallowable, self-inflating capsule may help people lose weight
 
Back to Article
/