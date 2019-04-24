Trending Stories

Children in U.S. don't drink enough water, opt for sugary juice instead
Many Gen Xers desolate as they reach middle age, study says
Survey finds teens unaware they are vaping nicotine
More than half of older dialysis patients die within a year
New guidelines likely to identify more children with high blood pressure

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

British intelligence denies wiretapping Trump campaign
Bond 25 details to be announced in live event Thursday
Britney Spears tells concerned fans 'all is well': 'I am strong'
Stanley Cup 2019: Boston Bruins eliminate Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7
Antelope temporarily escapes Louisiana zoo enclosure
 
Back to Article
/