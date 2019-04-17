Trending Stories

Junk food purchases by boys drop by 31 percent after intervention, study says
Even little more exercise can extend lifespan: study
Study: Pleasant smells could help people quit smoking
Comic-style brochure may help surgical patients understand their procedure
Study: Sugar-added labels could prevent 600,000 diabetes cases

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Donations to rebuild burned Louisiana churches surge after Paris fire
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says 'Veep' is 'more extreme' due to political climate
Mark Hamill shares first full pic of Chucky from 'Child's Play' redo
Nearly 50 dead in India amid dangerous rains, lightning
Notre Dame fire: Officials question cathedral workers as money to rebuild rolls in
 
Back to Article
/