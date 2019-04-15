Trending Stories

Muscle power might be key to long life
FDA: 'Female Viagra' may cause problems when used with alcohol
Treating gut bacteria could help ease autism symptoms
Study: Sugar-added labels could prevent 600,000 diabetes cases
Even little more exercise can extend lifespan: study

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Eli Manning expects Giants to take quarterback in 2019 NFL Draft
Snake goes surfing on windshield of moving car
Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown settles lawsuit
Virginia guard Jerome declares for NBA draft
NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson runs Boston Marathon with 7:12 pace
 
Back to Article
/