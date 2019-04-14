Trending Stories

CDC study reveals surge in U.S. autism rate
FDA: 'Female Viagra' may cause problems when used with alcohol
Many cancer patients take alternative meds but don't tell doctors
Even little more exercise can extend lifespan: study
C-section infection risk higher among Medicaid patients, study says

Latest News

WHO: 121 killed, 561 wounded in Libyan fighting over 10 days
Lori Loughlin, Julian Assange, Michael Avenatti share jail cell on 'SNL'
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Loretta Lynn
UPI Almanac for Sunday, April 14, 2019
On This Day: First U.S. dogfight occurs as part of WWI
 
