Trending Stories

CDC study reveals surge in U.S. autism rate
C-section infection risk higher among Medicaid patients, study says
Many cancer patients take alternative meds but don't tell doctors
Cutting smoking could save Medicaid $2.6B during a year, study says
Dogs sniff out cancer 97 percent of time, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Severe weather forecast in southern U.S. states Saturday
Orioles Chris Davis snaps historic hitless streak
Appeals court temporarily allows return of asylum seekers to Mexico
Manny Machado makes an incredible play at third to retire a Diamondback
Bucks' Budenholzer named the NBA coach of the year
 
Back to Article
/