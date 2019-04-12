Trending Stories

CDC study reveals surge in U.S. autism rate
Dogs sniff out cancer 97 percent of time, study says
Study suggests prostate meds may increase risk for diabetes
Many cancer patients take alternative meds but don't tell doctors
HPV on the rise for unvaccinated women under 40

Photo Gallery

 
President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House

Latest News

U.S agriculture census shows fewer farms, bigger operations
Judge sentences Ukraine lobbyist W. Samuel Patten to probation
'Veronica Mars' Hulu revival gets teaser trailer, release date
Flu numbers continue to fall but remain high
Judge gives homeless vet probation for $400K GoFundMe scam
 
Back to Article
/