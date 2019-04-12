Trending Stories

CDC study reveals surge in U.S. autism rate
Study suggests prostate meds may increase risk for diabetes
Dogs sniff out cancer 97 percent of time, study says
Many cancer patients take alternative meds but don't tell doctors
HPV on the rise for unvaccinated women under 40

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Man sets his clothing on fire outside White House
Andrew Yang centers presidential bid around 'universal basic income'
C-section infection risk higher among Medicaid patients, study says
Study: Ice ages triggered by tectonic collisions in the tropics
Monitor lizard removed from gas station toilet
 
Back to Article
/