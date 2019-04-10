Swapping red meat for healthy plant proteins may reduce heart disease risk

People who eat plant-based diets show a reduction in risk factors for cardiovascular disease after they stopped eating red meat. File Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

April 10 (UPI) -- Diets rich in vegetables, like the Mediterranean Diet, have been gaining popularity in the last few years, supplanting those that feature steak, hamburgers and other red meat. Now, new research says that plant-based diets may be healthier for the heart.

Researchers report that people who eat plant-based diets have a reduction in risk factors for cardiovascular disease after they stopped eating red meat and replaced it with healthy plant, according to a study published Monday in Circulation.

"Previous findings from randomized controlled trials evaluating the effects of red meat on cardiovascular disease risk factors have been inconsistent," Marta Guasch-Ferre, a researcher at Harvard University and study lead author, said in a news release. "But our new study, which makes specific comparisons between diets high in red meat versus diets high in other types of foods, show that substituting red meat with high-quality protein sources lead to more favorable changes in cardiovascular risk factors."

The researchers studied the blood concentration levels of cholesterol, lipoproteins, blood pressure and triglycerides of more than 1,800 people who ate red meat compared to those who ate diets rich in fish, chicken and plant proteins. They say this is the first meta-analysis study of randomized controlled trials to gauge the effects of switching out red meat for other types of food.

A poor diet can lead to heart disease, which kills one in four people each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's also a leading risk factor for diabetes and obesity.

Plant-heavy diets can cut the risk of heart disease by 25 percent, according to another study.

"Asking 'Is red meat good or bad?' is useless," said Meir Stampfer, a professor of nutrition at Harvard University. "It has to be 'Compared to what?' If you replace burgers with cookies or fries, you don't get healthier. But if you replace red meat with healthy plant protein sources like nuts and beans, you get a health benefit."