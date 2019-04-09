Trending Stories

Kids in poorer neighborhoods likely to be less healthy, worse educated
CDC: Measles count up over 100 in U.S. since last week
Diabetes diagnosis before age 40 linked to increased death risk
Stillbirth risk may increase when mom sleeps on back late in pregnancy
Telemedicine may lead to antibiotic overprescription for kids

Photo Gallery

 
President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House

Latest News

WWE: Dean Ambrose says farewell with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns
Billboard Music Awards 2019: Kelly Clarkson, Khalid to perform
IMF again scales back 2019 global economic forecast
Jose Altuve smacks bomb, Carlos Correa dribbler beats Yankees
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington declares for 2019 NBA Draft
 
Back to Article
/