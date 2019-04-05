Trending Stories

Elder abuse on the rise in U.S., especially among men
Study: One in 12 Canadians with migraines has attempted suicide
Acetaminophen linked to stroke risk for people with diabetes
Surgery like Jagger: Heart valve replacement not that uncommon
Alcohol can increase stroke risk by 35 percent, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

Smoking after cancer diagnosis raises healthcare costs, study says
3rd federal judge rules against census citizenship question
March Madness: Final Four point spreads, title game betting odds
Tortoise found wandering loose in Wales woods
Timothy Simons, Ron Cephas Jones land 'Looking for Alaska' roles
 
Back to Article
/