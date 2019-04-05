Rare forms of cervical cancer can be prevented with screening

Findings from a new study showed that women from two groups who participated in the research were 75 percent and 65 percent less likely to develop adenosquamous and others of cervical cancers. File Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock

April 5 (UPI) -- Cervical cancer was once one of the most common cancers in the United States, but testing has advanced testing methods have reduced danger associated with the disease. However, until recently, researchers had yet to discover whether testing could help prevent some of the rare forms of cervical cancer.

Findings from a new study, published Wednesday in BMJ, showed that women from two groups who participated in the research were 75 percent and 65 percent less likely to develop adenosquamous and others of cervical cancers.

The researchers looked at 4,200 cases of invasive cervical cancer between 2002 to 2011 in the National Swedish Cancer Registry. Only 338 were not among the most frequently identified cervical cancers.

From there, the researchers randomly chose 30 cases and figured the risk of adenosquamous cell carcinoma and other rare forms of cervical cancer, finding that most would have been significantly less likely to develop cervical cancer had they participated in screenings.

Squamous cell cancer accounts for 90 percent of all cervical cancers, according to the National Institutes of Health.

On the other hand, one study says adenosquamous is responsible for between 0.4 and 4 percent of cases.

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common form of the disease in the U.S., according to National Institutes of Health.

According to the study, high-risk HPV, the main risk factor for cervical cancer, appeared in 70 percent of the rare tumors. The most common type was HPV 18, then HPV 16.

HPV is passed on through oral sex, anal or vaginal intercourse and other skin-to-skin contact. While condoms can sharply decrease the transmission of HPV, they don't wipe it out altogether.

Most HPV cases are diagnosed in women between ages 35 and 44, but about 15 percent of incidents are in women older than 65.

"This shows that rare types of cervical cancer can be effectively prevented through screening," co-author Pär Sparén a researcher at Karolinska Institutet and study lead author, said in a news release.