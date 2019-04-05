Trending Stories

Elder abuse on the rise in U.S., especially among men
Alcohol can increase stroke risk by 35 percent, study says
Study: One in 12 Canadians with migraines has attempted suicide
Acetaminophen linked to stroke risk for people with diabetes
Surgery like Jagger: Heart valve replacement not that uncommon

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers blamed for 10 infant deaths
UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell investigated for alleged racial comments
Bill Cosby defamation suit settled; actor blasts insurance company
Minnesota Vikings CB Holton Hill receives four-game suspension
Canada to halt sales of breast implants linked to cancer
 
Back to Article
/