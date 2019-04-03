This has led to nearly 25 percent of heart failure patients to return to skilled nursing facilities within 30 days after having been sent home. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

April 3 (UPI) -- Aging heart failure patients may be going home too early after their surgeries, a new study says.

This has led to nearly 25 percent of elderly heart failure patients returning to the hospital within 30 days of leaving skilled nursing facilities, according to research published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.

"Although skilled nursing facilities are increasingly popular, our study results lead us to believe that there are gaps in discharge planning from skilled nursing facilities and that the transition home requires more thorough preparation and training," Himali Weerahandi, a researcher at NYU and study lead investigator, said in a news release.

Researchers say heart failure patients often visit skilled nursing facilities to work on strength training and self-dependence skills before returning home. These facilities work to reduce readmission by patients.

"Current discharge plans for heart failure patients focus almost exclusively on patients leaving the hospital," said Leora Horwitz, a researcher at NYU and senior investigator on the study. "However, to provide them with all-encompassing and better quality care, our study suggests it's critical to start focusing these plans on the transition home from a skilled nursing facility as well."

Heart failure, a condition that strikes about 5.7 million people in the U.S. each year, weakens the organ's ability to pump blood.

The researchers looked at information for nearly 68,000 Medicare patients ages 65 and older, between 2012 and 2015.

Hospital readmissions were up to four times higher skilled nursing facilities discharged patients after two days or less, the study says. That readmission risk fell by half when patients stayed at those for at least one week facilities.

The researchers now want to work on creating an individualized plan for heart patients with more difficult needs to follow once they're discharged from the hospital.

"Part of the battle is patient education," Weerahandi says. "Patients need reinforced and clear messaging about taking their medications, weighing themselves daily, and other key steps to help prevent them from being readmitted to the hospital."