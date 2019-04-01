Number of 2019 measles cases surpasses total for 2018

The increase in measles cases this year is being blamed, in part, on a growing number of people who question the efficacy of the MMR vaccine. File Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

April 1 (UPI) -- More cases of measles have been reported four months into 2019 than were reported in all of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.

So far, 387 cases have been reported in 15 states -- Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington -- the CDC said. There were 372 cases of measles reported in 2018.

The agency added that the United States has now experienced the second-largest number of reported measles cases since the disease was considered eliminated in 2000.

Since the beginning of the year, six outbreaks have been ongoing in Santa Cruz County and Butte County in California; Rockland County, New York; New York City, Washington state and New Jersey.

Rockland County last week declared a state of emergency as the number cases there surpassed 150, and restricted people under age 18 who are not vaccinated from being in public places.

The largest number of measles cases reported in the U.S. since 2000 was 667 in 2014.

Most of these measles cases are a result of people not getting vaccinated before traveling and bringing back the disease from countries like Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines.

The CDC recommends people get vaccinated before traveling overseas.