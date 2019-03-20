Trending Stories

Aspirin no longer recommended for heart attack, stroke prevention
Older workers healthier, perform better in states with medicinal marijuana
Drinking soda linked to 31 percent death risk increase
More blood pressure drugs recalled over potential cancer risk
Exposing babies to foods early may help prevent allergies

Photo Gallery

 
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Latest News

Alex Bregman agrees to $100M extension with Houston Astros
FDA approves first drug to treat postpartum depression
March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's Darnell Edge drills seven 3-pointers
'Stranger Things' Season 3: Summer has arrived in new trailer
Oil pauses after recent gains but stays near highs
 
Back to Article
/