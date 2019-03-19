Trending Stories

More blood pressure drugs recalled over potential cancer risk
Aspirin no longer recommended for heart attack, stroke prevention
Drinking soda linked to 31 percent death risk increase
Exposing babies to foods early may help prevent allergies
Prescription fish oil pill, statin combo may lower heart attack risk

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Anya Taylor-Joy to star in 'The Queen's Gambit' for Netflix
Evolution of the mammalian arm predates the dinosaurs
Chris O'Dowd to star in 'Twilight Zone' episode
Food prescriptions may prevent heart disease in 2 million people
NASA detects atomic-force meteor explosion above the Bering Sea
 
Back to Article
/