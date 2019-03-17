More blood pressure drugs recalled over potential cancer risk

An ongoing recall of Losartan tablets to treat blood pressure problems and heart failure was expanded on Friday. File Photo by ronstik/Shutterstock

March 17 (UPI) -- Another 43 lots of the blood pressure and heart failure drug Losartan have been recalled over the detection of a possible carcinogen in the tablets.

In two separate announcements on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website Friday, Legacy Pharmaceuticals Packaging announced it is recalling 43 lots of Losartan over the presence of trace amounts of Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid, or NMBA, in the drug.

NMBA can potentially cause cancer in humans, the announcements said. Each announcement said the pills were made by Hetero Labs Limited, an Indian company.

Legacy said it has not heard of any incidents related to the alleged presence of NMBA in these tablets.

The effort announced Friday is the latest in a series of recalls of Losartan tablets over potentially cancer-causing impurities. Those impurities, however, are unlikely to cause any immediate cancer risk.