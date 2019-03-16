Trending Stories

Patients prefer doctor video chats over in-person visits
Heart attacks less frequent, less deadly since 1990s
Light exercise may help lower heart disease in older women
Study suggests surgery instead of drugs for some a-fib patients
CDC: Number of new flu cases down, but still high

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

U.S. Treasury sanctions Russians, firms for actions against Ukraine
Bengals sign tight end Tyler Eifert to one-year deal
Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign staff first to unionize
Phillies' Bryce Harper has right ankle contusion
Filming on Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation' begins in New Mexico
 
Back to Article
/