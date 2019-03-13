Trending Stories

Educated people follow heart-healthy diets, study says
Air pollution kills 8.8 million people per year globally, study says
Study: 1 in 3 young adults suffers from loneliness in U.S.
Common household chemicals harm sperm in men, dogs
Mediterranean diet can boost brain function in older age, study says

Photo Gallery

 
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Latest News

Eighty-three supermassive black holes found in the distant universe
Kindergartener's 'crazy face' school photos go viral
ALMA photographs planet formation patterns around sun-like star
Firefighters rush to rescue 'baby,' find a doll
Australia approved for $240.5M AMRAAM purchase
 
Back to Article
/