Trauma care limited for black people in big cities, study says

Many black people in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles are at least five miles away from advanced emergency medical care, or trauma care. File Photo by toysf400/Shutterstock

March 8 (UPI) -- Many black people in some of the biggest cities in the United States have little to no access to immediate trauma care, a new study says.

A plethora of majority black population areas in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles are at least five miles away from advanced emergency medical care, or trauma care, according to a study published Friday in JAMA Network Open. These areas are called trauma deserts.

"So much of the advocacy for the trauma center was framed in terms of racial equity," said Elizabeth Tung, an instructor of medicine at University of Chicago and study first author, in a news release. "But we realized no previous studies had addressed trauma access through the lens of race/ethnicity -- not just looking at Chicago, but comparing our city to other communities as well."

Trauma centers deliver emergency medical care for people who suffer injuries from stabbings, shootings, falls, car accidents and other incidents.

However, in Chicago, about 73 percent of the black population lived in a trauma desert, the study says. The city had 561 homicides in 2018, coming in third nationally,

In Los Angeles, 89 percent of black residents lived outside of a five-mile radius for emergency medical care, while the number in New York was 14 percent.

"Five miles in a rural area is probably five minutes away, but in an urban area that same distance could be 15 minutes or it could be two hours away -- it entirely depends on traffic congestion," Tung said. "The kind of care in urban trauma also differs from that in rural areas -- the types of trauma are generally different, the patient volume is higher and the injuries are more severe."

UChicago Medicine has always been providing pediatric trauma care since 1990. However, in late 2017, it opened an adult emergency department, which houses an adult trauma services care unit.

"Since we opened the trauma center nearly one year ago in May, the disparity in access to adult trauma care has been significantly lessened for African-Americans in Chicago," said Selwyn Rogers, Jr., the director of UChicago Medicine's trauma center, which has treated more than 2,000 trauma patients.