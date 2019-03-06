Young patients make up half of nonmedical prescription drug ER visits

Adults under age 35 make up more than 50 percent of visits to emergency rooms for nonprescription drug use. Photo by Cindy Shebley/Flickr

March 6 (UPI) -- As the United States continues to grapple with the years long opioid epidemic, new research shows that an overwhelming amount of overdoses -- at least among those who go to the emergency room -- is occurring in young users.

Adults under age 35 make up more than 50 percent of visits to emergency rooms for nonprescription drug use, according to a new report from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

More than 40 percent of those patients arrive at the emergency room unconscious or after cardiorespiratory failure, and roughly 41 percent of emergency room visits for unprescribed drug misuse end in hospitalization.

Of those presenting at emergency rooms, about 47 percent of patients were treated for an overdose of benzodiazepines, while 36 percent had taken opioid pills.

Benzodiazepines include drugs like Xanax and Valium, both of which are often mixed with illicit drugs. In fact, 85 percent of people admitted during ER treatment for benzodiazepine also used alcohol, heroin, cocaine or other illicit substances.

Illicit opioid deaths are expected to rise by 147 percent by 2025, researchers reported in a study earlier this year.

Researchers in the new study say emergency departments should expand distribution of naloxone, a drug that fights opioid overdoses. They say the drug isn't always given to overdose patients before discharge.

Nationally, many medical facilities aren't up to the challenge of treating the problem. A study published in January reported that only 36 percent of medical facilities kept buprenorphine, naltrexone or methadone in stock. All three drugs are used for long-term opioid misuse management.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency.

The researchers have called for hospitals to provide motivational counseling, peer navigators for follow-up services and referrals to medication treatments.