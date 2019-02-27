About 200,000 new cases of cancer get diagnosed each year, but a new model say that number should actually be closer to 400,000 new cases. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Over time, researchers have made great strides in fighting cancer, but some people around the world aren't benefiting from those gains.

About 200,000 new cases of children's cancer get diagnosed each year, but a new model published on Tuesday in The Lancet Oncology says estimates that number should actually be closer to 400,000 new cases.

"Our model suggests that nearly one in two children with cancer are never diagnosed and may die untreated," Zachary Ward, a researcher at Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health and study author, said in a news release. "Accurate estimates of childhood cancer incidence are critical for policymakers to help them set healthcare priorities and to plan for effective diagnosis and treatment of all children with cancer. While under-diagnosis has been acknowledged as a problem, this model provides specific estimates that have been lacking."

The researchers also estimate that 92 percent of new cancer diagnoses occur in low and middle-income countries.

RELATED Radioactive chemo meds may be health risk for crematorium workers

"Health systems in low-income and middle-income countries are clearly failing to meet the needs of children with cancer," Rifat Atun, a researcher at Harvard University, as well as senior author on the study. "Universal health coverage, a target of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, must include cancer in children as a priority to prevent needless deaths."

The data comes from a microsimulation model from the Global Childhood Cancer that combines information from the cancer registries in various countries with the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory.

At about 75,000 diagnoses in 2015, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common cancer plaguing regions such as North Europe, West Africa, East Africa and South Central Asia.

"As the hidden incidence of childhood cancer starts to come to the fore, stronger health systems are needed for timely diagnosis, referral and treatment," Ward said. "Expanding cancer registration will be important so that progress can be tracked."

Of the 6.7 million new global cases of childhood cancer predicted to be diagnosed between 2015 and 2030, nearly three million of them will go undiagnosed, the researchers say.

"Where national data are available and used in the presented model, the proposed estimates should be robust," said Eva Steliarova-Foucher, a researcher at WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer. "Yet the only way to validate these new estimates is for countries to ensure efficient provision of representative data."