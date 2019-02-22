Trending Stories

Report: The number of cancer survivors grows as oncologists dwindle
U.S. women have lower blood pressure, more obesity than men, study says
Kratom poison control calls up more than 50-fold from 2011 to 2017
Alzheimer's breakthrough may come from bone marrow experiment with mice
Electric bikes could improve brain function in older people

Photo Gallery

 
The 1975, Dua Lipa walk Brit Awards red carpet

Latest News

Florida shop's $100 doughnut contains gold, Cristal champagne
Patriots' Robert Kraft could face NFL fine, suspension after prostitution charge
U.S. Navy plans return to flying Union Jack
Natalie Dormer joins 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'
Paige hopes 'Fighting With My Family' helps viewers feel 'inspired'
 
Back to Article
/