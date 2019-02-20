Trending Stories

Study: High-carb, low-protein diets may extend lifespan
Gender transition hormone therapy may increase cardiovascular risk
Nuts may lower cardiovascular disease risk from type 2 diabetes
Number of push-ups men can do in a row may indicate heart health
Common yeast infection drug linked to miscarriage, birth defects

Photo Gallery

 
Balloons take flight at Al-Ula Balloon Festival in Saudi Arabia

Latest News

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres give update on conservation efforts
'Medical Police': Netflix orders series with Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel
New Mexico man captures 'snownado' on camera
Georges St-Pierre to announce retirement from UFC
Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders unwilling to take pay cut
 
Back to Article
/